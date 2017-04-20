North Korean nuclear test site now... a volleyball court?

Story highlights Satellite images show what appears to be volleyball games being played on nuclear site

Analysis suggests that the test site is ready, or that tests have been put off for now

(CNN) After readying a possible nuclear test, it seems that North Korea's nuclear technicians are entitled to some downtime.

North Korean monitoring service 38 North says satellite images from April 16 show what appears to be "three volleyball games underway at different locations throughout" at the Punggye-ri nuclear test site.

The analysts say the games could indicate the test site has "transitioned to a stand-by status" and that personnel were "being allowed some downtime for recreation."

Or, they say, it could be a "tactual pause" until leader Kim Jong Un gives his orders.

Just one week ago, the monitoring agency said the site was " primed and ready " for a sixth nuclear test.

38 North says this images show a "probable volleyball game seen at the command center support area" at the North Korea nuclear test site.

