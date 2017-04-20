China's first cargo spacecraft launch a 'crucial step' to space station

(CNN) China launched its first cargo spacecraft Thursday night, according to state media Xinhua , which described it as a "crucial step for China's plan to have an operational space station by 2020."

The Tianzhou-1 took off from the Wenchang Space Launch Center in China's southern Hainan province, on track to dock with the orbiting space lab Tiangong-2.

The Tianzhou 1 is transferred to the launching site in Hainan Province on April 17.

It is due to dock with the Tiangong-2 space lab and carry out experiments, state media says, before falling back to Earth.

China launches 1st cargo spacecraft, #Tianzhou1 in Hainan, a crucial step for building a space station by 2020 https://t.co/ti9TI9b5fr — China Xinhua News (@XHNews) April 20, 2017

In mid-November, two Chinese astronauts returned to Earth after spending 30 days in space, living and working in China's Tiangong-2 space lab. It was the country's longest space mission

The lab itself is a test for a future Chinese space station, which the space agency has said it hopes to launch before 2024.