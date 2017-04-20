At home with Hollywood's favorite photographer

(CNN) On November 17, 1961, a 27-year-old Canadian photographer named Douglas Kirkland photographed one of the world's biggest stars: Marilyn Monroe.

Taken for the cover of Look magazine's 25th anniversary, the images show Monroe lying on a bed, swathed in white sheets, staring seductively at the camera.

Subsequent to this legendary encounter, the young man from Fort Erie, Ontario would become one of Hollywood's favorite photographers.

The images of Monroe, taken less than a year before her death, would arguably be his most well-known, in a career that now spans six decades.

Shooting the stars

Read More