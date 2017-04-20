Breaking News

Quickly catch up on the day's news: Thursday, April 20

Zach Wade

Updated 4:45 PM ET, Thu April 20, 2017

A police officer stands guard after a fatal shooting on the Champs-Elysees in Paris.
(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:

-- One police officer and an attacker have been killed in a shooting in Paris, according to BFMTV and French Interior Ministry.
--After five weeks on the run, a Tennessee teacher who kidnapped and fled with his 15-year-old student has been arrested in California, authorities said.
--Aaron Hernandez was found dead with the words "John 3:16" written on his forehead, according to a law enforcement source directly involved in the investigation into the former NFL star's death.
    --General Motors says it will immediately halt operations in Venezuela after its plant in the country was unexpectedly seized by authorities.

    --A federal judge who President Trump repeatedly criticized last year was assigned to hear the case of a man who claims he was improperly deported.