(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
-- One police officer and an attacker have been killed in a shooting in Paris, according to BFMTV and French Interior Ministry.
--After five weeks on the run, a Tennessee teacher who kidnapped and fled with his 15-year-old student has been arrested in California, authorities said.
--Aaron Hernandez was found dead with the words "John 3:16" written on his forehead, according to a law enforcement source directly involved in the investigation into the former NFL star's death.
--General Motors says it will immediately halt operations in Venezuela after its plant in the country was unexpectedly seized by authorities.
--A federal judge who President Trump repeatedly criticized last year was assigned to hear the case of a man who claims he was improperly deported.
