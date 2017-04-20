Breaking News

Venezuela's capital braces for more anti-government protests

By Jason Hanna and Ray Sanchez, CNN

Updated 11:53 AM ET, Thu April 20, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Why Venezuelans are protesting
Why Venezuelans are protesting

    JUST WATCHED

    Why Venezuelans are protesting

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Why Venezuelans are protesting 01:38

Story highlights

  • Turmoil grows after government tries to strip power from opposition
  • Opposition again calls for protests nationwide

(CNN)Opposition leaders again are calling for protests in Venezuela's capital on Thursday, a day after three people were shot dead in demonstrations that have rocked the South American country following weeks of unrest.

The opposition, which accuses President Nicolas Maduro of creating a dictatorship, asked people to hit Caracas streets Thursday morning -- where thousands gathered the day before in what activists dubbed "the mother of all marches."
A demonstrator stands in front of an armored vehicle during protests Wednesday, April 19, in Caracas, Venezuela. Opposition leaders called protesters to the streets of the capital on the national holiday that marks the beginning of the struggle for Venezuela&#39;s independence from Spain. President Nicolas Maduro and his supporters called for a countermarch on the same day. Several people were killed when protests turned violent.
Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela
A demonstrator stands in front of an armored vehicle during protests Wednesday, April 19, in Caracas, Venezuela. Opposition leaders called protesters to the streets of the capital on the national holiday that marks the beginning of the struggle for Venezuela's independence from Spain. President Nicolas Maduro and his supporters called for a countermarch on the same day. Several people were killed when protests turned violent.
Hide Caption
1 of 23
A protester aims a Molotov cocktail at police on April 19. &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2017/04/18/americas/venezuela-protest-explainer/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Venezuela&#39;s political crisis has intensified&lt;/a&gt; since the government notified main opposition leader Henrique Capriles on April 7 that he had been banned from political activity for 15 years. This came during protests denouncing the Supreme Court rulings issued on March 29, which curbed the powers of the opposition-controlled legislature.
Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela
A protester aims a Molotov cocktail at police on April 19. Venezuela's political crisis has intensified since the government notified main opposition leader Henrique Capriles on April 7 that he had been banned from political activity for 15 years. This came during protests denouncing the Supreme Court rulings issued on March 29, which curbed the powers of the opposition-controlled legislature.
Hide Caption
2 of 23
Opposition leader Henrique Capriles reacts to tear gas during the protest on April 19.
Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela
Opposition leader Henrique Capriles reacts to tear gas during the protest on April 19.
Hide Caption
3 of 23
Rescue workers tend to a demonstrator hit by a tear gas canister during the anti-government protests.
Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela
Rescue workers tend to a demonstrator hit by a tear gas canister during the anti-government protests.
Hide Caption
4 of 23
Thousands of demonstrators take to the streets to rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.
Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela
Thousands of demonstrators take to the streets to rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.
Hide Caption
5 of 23
Riot police clash with demonstrators while tear gas fills the air.
Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela
Riot police clash with demonstrators while tear gas fills the air.
Hide Caption
6 of 23
Riot police deploy in expectation of large protests early on April 19.
Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela
Riot police deploy in expectation of large protests early on April 19.
Hide Caption
7 of 23
Venezuelan opposition protesters burn an effigy of their country&#39;s Vice President, Tareck El Aissami, during a protest on Easter Sunday, April 16, in Caracas, Venezuela.
Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela
Venezuelan opposition protesters burn an effigy of their country's Vice President, Tareck El Aissami, during a protest on Easter Sunday, April 16, in Caracas, Venezuela.
Hide Caption
8 of 23
A demonstrator reacts during a march on Saturday, April 15, against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro&#39;s government. Several people have been killed and many more injured during recent protests and a subsequent crackdown on government opponents.
Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela
A demonstrator reacts during a march on Saturday, April 15, against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government. Several people have been killed and many more injured during recent protests and a subsequent crackdown on government opponents.
Hide Caption
9 of 23
An opposition supporter throws an object at riot police on Thursday, April 13, in Caracas, Venezuela. The opposition argues it can fix the country&#39;s failing economy, which in recent years has led to shortages of basic food and medicines.
Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela
An opposition supporter throws an object at riot police on Thursday, April 13, in Caracas, Venezuela. The opposition argues it can fix the country's failing economy, which in recent years has led to shortages of basic food and medicines.
Hide Caption
10 of 23
Riot police fire tear gas during clashes with protesters in Caracas, Venezuela.
Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela
Riot police fire tear gas during clashes with protesters in Caracas, Venezuela.
Hide Caption
11 of 23
A protester suffering from the effects of tear gas is evacuated during a demonstration.
Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela
A protester suffering from the effects of tear gas is evacuated during a demonstration.
Hide Caption
12 of 23
Clouds of tear gas spread across a highway in Caracas, Venezuela, during clashes on Monday, April 10, between demonstrators and the Bolivarian National Guard. Demonstrators demanded new elections and vowed to stay on the streets during the traditionally peaceful Easter Week.
Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela
Clouds of tear gas spread across a highway in Caracas, Venezuela, during clashes on Monday, April 10, between demonstrators and the Bolivarian National Guard. Demonstrators demanded new elections and vowed to stay on the streets during the traditionally peaceful Easter Week.
Hide Caption
13 of 23
A Venezuelan opposition activist holds a lit Molotov cocktail during clashes with riot police.
Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela
A Venezuelan opposition activist holds a lit Molotov cocktail during clashes with riot police.
Hide Caption
14 of 23
Demonstrators help a journalist whose leg was injured while covering clashes between demonstrators and the Bolivarian National Guard during a protest in Caracas, Venezuela.
Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela
Demonstrators help a journalist whose leg was injured while covering clashes between demonstrators and the Bolivarian National Guard during a protest in Caracas, Venezuela.
Hide Caption
15 of 23
Demonstrators throw stones toward Venezuelan national guard troops during a protest in Caracas.
Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela
Demonstrators throw stones toward Venezuelan national guard troops during a protest in Caracas.
Hide Caption
16 of 23
Venezuelan opposition activists protesting President Nicolas Maduro&#39;s government are engulfed by a cloud of tear gas in Caracas.
Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela
Venezuelan opposition activists protesting President Nicolas Maduro's government are engulfed by a cloud of tear gas in Caracas.
Hide Caption
17 of 23
Thousands of demonstrators protesting President Nicolas Maduro&#39;s government march on Saturday, April 8, in Caracas. The opposition accused pro-Maduro Supreme Court judges of attempting an internal &quot;coup d&#39;etat&quot; when they tried days earlier to take over the opposition-majority legislature&#39;s powers.
Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela
Thousands of demonstrators protesting President Nicolas Maduro's government march on Saturday, April 8, in Caracas. The opposition accused pro-Maduro Supreme Court judges of attempting an internal "coup d'etat" when they tried days earlier to take over the opposition-majority legislature's powers.
Hide Caption
18 of 23
A demonstrator throws a Molotov cocktail during clashes with riot police in eastern Caracas.
Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela
A demonstrator throws a Molotov cocktail during clashes with riot police in eastern Caracas.
Hide Caption
19 of 23
Riot police are attacked with Molotov cocktails.
Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela
Riot police are attacked with Molotov cocktails.
Hide Caption
20 of 23
Riot police stand guard at a demonstration in Caracas, Venezuela.
Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela
Riot police stand guard at a demonstration in Caracas, Venezuela.
Hide Caption
21 of 23
Venezuelan police line up before clashing with opposition activists during a protest on Thursday, April 6, against the Maduro government in Caracas.
Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela
Venezuelan police line up before clashing with opposition activists during a protest on Thursday, April 6, against the Maduro government in Caracas.
Hide Caption
22 of 23
Demonstrators fight on Tuesday, April 4, with national police officers in Caracas, Venezuela.
Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela
Demonstrators fight on Tuesday, April 4, with national police officers in Caracas, Venezuela.
Hide Caption
23 of 23
12 Venezuela protests 041911 Venezuela protests 041901 Henrique Capriles 041906 Venezuela protests 041907 Venezuela protests 041909 Venezuela protests 041901 Venezuela protests 041901 Venezuela opposition protest 041601 Venezuela opposition protest 041502 Venezuela opposition protest 041301 Venezuela opposition protest 041305 Venezuela opposition protest 041306 Venezuela opposition protest 041301 Venezuela protest 041002 Venezuela protest 03 Venezuela protest 041004 Venezuela protest 041005 Venezuela protest 040806 Venezuela protest 040807 Venezuela protest 040808 Venezuela protest 040809 Venezuela protest 040610 Venezuela protest 0404
As they did Wednesday, opposition leaders are asking marchers to meet at 26 points throughout the city and converge on the office of the government's top human rights official.
    Protesters were gathering Thursday morning in east Caracas, but it wasn't immediately clear whether the demonstrations would attract the number of marchers seen Wednesday, which was a national holiday commemorating Venezuela's struggle for independence from Spain.
    "We have seen a slow morning, a slow buildup, perhaps because today is not a national holiday as it was yesterday," journalist Stefano Pozzebon told CNN on Thursday from Caracas.
    Read More
    Tensions soared Wednesday as anti-Maduro demonstrators dodged tear gas canisters lobbed by police, and Maduro loyalists marched in a counter-protest.
    At least three people were killed in shootings during Wednesday's demonstrations across the country, officials and relatives said, bringing the death toll in protests since March 29 to at least nine.
    Venezuela has been rocked by intermittent but violent protests since the Supreme Court dissolved an opposition-led parliament last month. The move was reversed days later, but demonstrations had already erupted.
    Venezuela protests: What you need to know
    Venezuela protests: What you need to know
    Further fueling the protests: The government banned opposition leader Henrique Capriles from all political activity for 15 years on April 7.
    The turmoil is set against an economic crisis in which unemployment is set to surpass 25%, and people have struggled for years with food and medical shortages and skyrocketing prices.
    The economic crunch took another turn this week as the government seized a General Motors plant, prompting the auto giant to say it was halting operations in Venezuela.

    Shooting deaths

    A look at Wednesday's shooting deaths:
    • A 17-year-old boy was shot in the head in Caracas, and Venezuela's public ministry said it is investigating the incident. The teenager, later identified as Carlos Moreno, died while undergoing surgery, a hospital representative said.
    Video posted on social media showed a young man on the ground -- a pool of blood near his head -- surrounded by marchers in the San Bernardino neighborhood. A woman is heard yelling, "They've killed him."
    Moreno's sister Alejandra said he did not join the marches but was on his way to play soccer.
    Paola Andreina Ramírez Gómez, 23, was shot in plaza San Carlos in San Cristóbal, the ministry said.
    Jorban Contreras, a paramedic and director of the civil protection unit in Tachira state, said the woman already was dead from a gunshot wound to her chest when he arrived.
    Venezuelan National Guard Sgt. Niumar Jose San Clemente Barrios was fatally shot Wednesday night, said the public prosecutor's office and Venezuela's top human rights official, ombudsman Tarek William Saab. A second guardsman was wounded by a bullet; both were shot during "violent protests" in Los Salias, south of Caracas, according to Saab.

    Maduro: Don't complain when law comes after you

    Maduro deployed the Venezuelan armed forces to the streets on Sunday night amid rising tensions.
    Venezuela turmoil escalates
    Venezuela turmoil escalates

      JUST WATCHED

      Venezuela turmoil escalates

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Venezuela turmoil escalates 01:33
    He gave a fiery speech Wednesday, accusing opposition leaders of inciting violence. He called out the president of the opposition-controlled National Assembly, Julio Borges, saying, "You are the head of the coup. Later, don't complain when the law comes after you."
    Wednesday's marches underscored the widening political rifts in the country. The government has repeatedly blocked any attempts by the opposition to oust Maduro by a referendum vote. It has also delayed local and state elections.
    Opposition leaders have called for the National Assembly's powers to be fully restored, for all political prisoners to be freed, for a humanitarian corridor to be opened and for stalled elections to take place.
    Thousands rally Wednesday against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in eastern Caracas.
    Thousands rally Wednesday against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in eastern Caracas.
    The last vote held in Venezuela, the parliamentary election of 2015, gave the opposition a majority. Critics say elections have been delayed because Maduro is afraid of the outcome.
    Maduro, 54, has been defiant, taking a confrontational tone with members of the opposition and protesters, whom he calls "vandals and terrorists."
    Government supporters and security forces succeeded Wednesday in blocking marchers from reaching certain parts of the city, according to observers. Water cannons and tear gas canisters were unleashed on opposition marchers.
    Video posted on social media showed marchers -- some covering their faces -- crossing the narrow Guaire River in the capital trying to elude tear gas blasts.
    The video was posted by David Smolansky, mayor of the municipality of El Hatillo and an opposition leader.
    In Washington, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson expressed concerns to reporters Wednesday that the "government of Maduro is violating its own constitution and is not allowing the opposition to have their voices heard, nor allowing them to organize in a way that expresses the views of the Venezuelan people."
    Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos said via Twitter on Wednesday he had directed his exterior ministry to ask the UN secretary-general to address what he called the "worrying militarization of Venezuelan society."

    CNN's Mariano Castillo, Natalie Gallón, Marilia Brocchetto, Madison Park and Gisela Crespo contributed to this report.