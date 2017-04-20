(CNN) Opposition leaders again are calling for massive protests in Venezuela's capital on Thursday, a day after three people were shot dead in demonstrations that have rocked the South American country following weeks of unrest.

The opposition, which accuses President Nicolas Maduro of creating a dictatorship, asked people to hit Caracas streets Thursday morning -- where thousands gathered the day before in what activists dubbed "the mother of all marches."

Venezuelan police line up before clashing with opposition activists during a protest on Thursday, April 6, against the Maduro government in Caracas.

Thousands of demonstrators protesting President Nicolas Maduro's government march on Saturday, April 8, in Caracas. The opposition accused pro-Maduro Supreme Court judges of attempting an internal "coup d'etat" when they tried days earlier to take over the opposition-majority legislature's powers.

Venezuelan opposition activists protesting President Nicolas Maduro's government are engulfed by a cloud of tear gas in Caracas.

Demonstrators help a journalist whose leg was injured while covering clashes between demonstrators and the Bolivarian National Guard during a protest in Caracas, Venezuela.

Clouds of tear gas spread across a highway in Caracas, Venezuela, during clashes on Monday, April 10, between demonstrators and the Bolivarian National Guard. Demonstrators demanded new elections and vowed to stay on the streets during the traditionally peaceful Easter Week.

A protester suffering from the effects of tear gas is evacuated during a demonstration.

An opposition supporter throws an object at riot police on Thursday, April 13, in Caracas, Venezuela. The opposition argues it can fix the country's failing economy, which in recent years has led to shortages of basic food and medicines.

A demonstrator reacts during a march on Saturday, April 15, against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government. Several people have been killed and many more injured during recent protests and a subsequent crackdown on government opponents.

Venezuelan opposition protesters burn an effigy of their country's Vice President, Tareck El Aissami, during a protest on Easter Sunday, April 16, in Caracas, Venezuela.

Thousands of demonstrators take to the streets to rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

Rescue workers tend to a demonstrator hit by a tear gas canister during the anti-government protests.

Opposition leader Henrique Capriles reacts to tear gas during the protest on April 19.

A demonstrator stands in front of an armored vehicle during protests Wednesday, April 19, in Caracas, Venezuela. Opposition leaders called protesters to the streets of the capital on the national holiday that marks the beginning of the struggle for Venezuela's independence from Spain. President Nicolas Maduro and his supporters called for a countermarch on the same day. Several people were killed when protests turned violent.

Tensions soared Wednesday as anti-Maduro demonstrators dodged tear gas canisters lobbed by police, and Maduro loyalists marched in a counter-protest.

Venezuela has been rocked by intermittent but violent protests since the Supreme Court dissolved an opposition-led parliament last month. The move was reversed days later, but demonstrations had already erupted.

Further fueling the protests: The government banned opposition leader Henrique Capriles from all political activity for 15 years on April 7.

The turmoil is set against an economic crisis in which unemployment is set to surpass 25%, and people have struggled for years with food and medical shortages and skyrocketing prices.

The economic crunch took another turn this week as the government seized a General Motors plant , prompting the auto giant to say it was halting operations in Venezuela.

Shooting deaths

A look at Wednesday's shooting deaths:

• A 17-year-old boy was shot in the head in Caracas, and Venezuela's public ministry said it is investigating the incident. The teenager, later identified as Carlos Moreno, died while undergoing surgery, a hospital representative said.

Video posted on social media showed a young man on the ground -- a pool of blood near his head -- surrounded by marchers in the San Bernardino neighborhood. A woman is heard yelling, "They've killed him."

Moreno's sister Alejandra said he did not join the marches but was on his way to play soccer.

• Paola Andreina Ramírez Gómez, 23, was shot in plaza San Carlos in San Cristóbal, the ministry said.

Jorban Contreras, a paramedic and director of the civil protection unit in Tachira state, said the woman already was dead from a gunshot wound to her chest when he arrived.

• Venezuelan National Guard Sgt. Niumar Jose San Clemente Barrios was fatally shot Wednesday night, said the public prosecutor's office and Venezuela's top human rights official, ombudsman Tarek William Saab. A second guardsman was wounded by a bullet; both were shot during "violent protests" in Los Salias, south of Caracas, according to Saab.

Maduro: Don't complain when law comes after you

Maduro deployed the Venezuelan armed forces to the streets on Sunday night amid rising tensions.

JUST WATCHED Venezuela turmoil escalates Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Venezuela turmoil escalates 01:33

He gave a fiery speech Wednesday, accusing opposition leaders of inciting violence. He called out the president of the opposition-controlled National Assembly, Julio Borges, saying, "You are the head of the coup. Later, don't complain when the law comes after you."

Wednesday's marches underscored the widening political rifts in the country. The government has repeatedly blocked any attempts by the opposition to oust Maduro by a referendum vote. It has also delayed local and state elections.

Opposition leaders have called for the National Assembly's powers to be fully restored, for all political prisoners to be freed, for a humanitarian corridor to be opened and for stalled elections to take place.

Thousands rally Wednesday against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in eastern Caracas.

The last vote held in Venezuela, the parliamentary election of 2015, gave the opposition a majority. Critics say elections have been delayed because Maduro is afraid of the outcome.

Maduro, 54, has been defiant, taking a confrontational tone with members of the opposition and protesters, whom he calls "vandals and terrorists."

Government supporters and security forces succeeded Wednesday in blocking marchers from reaching certain parts of the city, according to observers. Water cannons and tear gas canisters were unleashed on opposition marchers.

Video posted on social media showed marchers -- some covering their faces -- crossing the narrow Guaire River in the capital trying to elude tear gas blasts.

1:06 PM Represión brutal y cobarde en la Autopista Francisco Fajardo. Estamos en el Río Guaire resistiendo pic.twitter.com/wETbeCu2xh — David Smolansky (@dsmolansky) April 19, 2017

The video was posted by David Smolansky, mayor of the municipality of El Hatillo and an opposition leader.

3:20 PM Así se resiste en pleno Guaire ante la represión cobarde de la dictadura. Los venezolanos salimos pacíficamente por nuestra libertad pic.twitter.com/5K70OjI70a — David Smolansky (@dsmolansky) April 19, 2017

In Washington, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson expressed concerns to reporters Wednesday that the "government of Maduro is violating its own constitution and is not allowing the opposition to have their voices heard, nor allowing them to organize in a way that expresses the views of the Venezuelan people."

Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos said via Twitter on Wednesday he had directed his exterior ministry to ask the UN secretary-general to address what he called the "worrying militarization of Venezuelan society."