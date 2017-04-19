Story highlights Judge Sheila Abdus-Salaam was the first African-American woman to serve on New York state's highest court

Her body was discovered in the Hudson River

New York (CNN) Law enforcement has recovered video surveillance footage of a New York state judge walking alone near the Hudson River, about 12 hours before her body was found in the water, the NYPD said.

The body of Judge Sheila Abdus-Salaam was found last Wednesday afternoon in the river, and though no note was found, law enforcement thought the investigation pointed to a possible suicide, sources told CNN last week.

Footage from multiple surveillance cameras shows the judge walking alone in Harlem not far from the river about 9 p.m. Tuesday and again just after midnight. She is seen in the footage dressed in the same clothes she was wearing at the time her body was discovered, according to Sgt. Brendan Ryan.

The death of the first African-American woman to serve on New York state's highest court is still under investigation after the autopsy came back inconclusive, authorities say.

The initial autopsy completed last week came back inconclusive and the cause and manner of death are pending while additional testing is processed, according to Medical Examiner's Office spokesperson Julie Bolcer.

