(CNN) It wasn't just a swipe to the right that brought these two kindred spirits together -- it was a mutual love for cannabis.

One year ago, Chloe Lebbate and Dakota Shyface were single marijuana users in their 20s, living in Las Vegas and looking for "something." But love, friendship and connections evaded them on mainstream social networks like Tinder and Match, they said, because the sites failed to weed out people who disapproved of their marijuana use.

"I had given up on dating apps," Lebbate said. "I couldn't find anyone who also smoked weed. It's something that's part of me. I use medical marijuana for health ailments, and a lot of people aren't cool with that."

Then High There came along. The two-year-old app, a sort of Tinder for tokers, is the largest of several burgeoning platforms geared toward matchmaking within the cannabis community.

Others include My420Mate and 420 Singles. Like other dating sites, each offers something different from the others, like weed-friendly meetup events or multiplayer in-app games. Each app's goal is to provide a community where cannabis users can meet like-minded enthusiasts without having to worry about the stigma associated with pot.

