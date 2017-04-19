Read the full statement on Aaron Hernandez's suicide

Breaking News

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - SEPTEMBER 19: Aaron Hernandez #85 of the New England Patriots runs through a tackle from David Harris #52 of the New York Jets during the first quarter at the New Meadowlands Stadium on September 19, 2010 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Andrew Burton/Getty Images)
(CNN)The Massachusetts Department of Correction put out this statement Wednesday after former NFL star Aaron Hernandez was found hanging from a bed sheet in his prison cell:

"On April 19, 2017 Aaron Hernandez was discovered hanged in his cell by corrections officers at the Souza Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley Massachusetts at approximately 3:05 a.m., lifesaving techniques were attempted on Mr. Hernandez and he was transported to UMASS Leominster where he was pronounced dead at 4:07 a.m. by a physician at the hospital.
"Mr. Hernandez was in a single cell in a general population housing. Mr. Hernandez hanged himself utilizing a bed sheet that he attached to his cell window. Mr. Hernandez also attempted to block his door from the inside by jamming the door with various items.
"The Massachusetts State Police are on scene and the investigation continues.
    "Mr. Hernandez's next of kin have been notified."