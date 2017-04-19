(CNN) A Florida state Senator is facing mounting pressure to resign after unleashing a racist tirade during a private conversation with his African American colleagues.

Troubles for Republican Sen. Frank Artiles began after reports surfaced that he had used the n-word and cursed at a fellow senator.

Artiles was having drinks at the Governors Club with fellow Senators Audrey Gibson and Perry Thurston, when he told the pair that Senate President Joe Negron had only risen to his position of power because "six [n-word]" in the Republican caucus elected him, The Miami Herald reported . Gibson and Perry Thurston are both black.

Thurston confirmed the exchange to CNN.

On Wednesday, Artiles apologized on the senate floor for his offensive remark.

