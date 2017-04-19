Florida says sorry to 'Groveland Four,' wrongly convicted of rape in 1949

(CNN) A decades long chapter of injustice is finally closing in Florida.

In 1949, four black men -- Charles Greenlee, Walter Irvin, Samuel Shepherd and Ernest Thomas -- were accused of raping Norma Padgett, a 17-year-old white girl.

There were doubts about Padgett's testimony from the onset, but in the era of Jim Crow, a jury convicted the men without evidence of a crime.

They came to be known as the "Groveland Four."

And on Tuesday, after more than 60 years, the Florida House issued them a posthumous apology.

