Story highlights Justice Department accused FLDS-controlled police force of religious discrimination

The judge's order for change will be in effect for 10 years

(CNN) Police in a predominantly fundamentalist Mormon community along the Arizona-Utah border must retrain officers and hire an independent mentor after discriminating against non-members of the sect and turning a blind eye to church misconduct, a federal judge ruled Tuesday, stopping short of a 2016 request by the Justice Department to disband the entire force.

The Arizona judge's ruling, which follows a jury verdict in March of last year, caps a yearslong lawsuit brought by the DOJ against the joint police force of the community, known as Short Creek and made up of the polygamous followers of imprisoned church leader Warren Jeffs

"Religious discrimination threatens the Founders' vision of a society based firmly on principles of liberty and freedom of conscience," said Tom Wheeler, acting assistant attorney general for the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division. "No individual in the United States should be treated differently by a town or its police officers because of his or her religion. No religious leaders should be permitted to use the power of sworn law enforcement officers to hide their misdeeds and enforce their decrees."

In March 2016, an Arizona jury found that the Colorado City Marshals Office, responsible for policing the sister cities of Colorado City, Arizona, and Hildale, Utah, which comprise the community, had engaged in a pattern of abuses that included false arrests and unreasonable seizures of property. After that verdict, the Justice Department argued that the department should be disbanded.

The 2016 trial lifted the veil surrounding a secretive society that practices plural marriage and believes God speaks to the faithful through the prophet, Jeffs. He is serving a life prison sentence in Texas for sexually assaulting two girls, ages 12 and 15, whom he considered "spiritual wives." Much of the government's testimony came from disaffected former FLDS members.

