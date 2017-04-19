Eric Frein guilty of murder in ambush of state troopers

(CNN) Eric Frein was found guilty Wednesday of killing a Pennsylvania state trooper and wounding another in a 2014 ambush.

Frein was convicted on all 12 counts, including first-degree murder and terrorism, according to Pike County District Attorney Ray Tonkin.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for Frein, who was convicted of killing Cpl. Bryon Dickson and injuring Trooper Alex T. Douglass in the September 2014 ambush outside the state police barracks in Blooming Grove, Pennsylvania.

Before Dickson and Douglass were shot, Frein had been mulling an ambush for months, authorities said at the time.

Frein led a small army of law enforcement officers on a weekslong manhunt in eastern Pennsylvania after the shootings. The self-styled survivalist and military buff was at an abandoned airport.

