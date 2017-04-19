Eric Frein guilty of murder in ambush of state troopers

Story highlights Frein is convicted in a 2014 ambush outside the state police barracks in Blooming Grove, Pennsylvania

Officials say Frein claimed the shootings were an attempt to bring about a change in government

(CNN) Eric Frein was found guilty Wednesday of killing a Pennsylvania state trooper and wounding another in a 2014 ambush.

Frein was convicted on all 12 counts, including first-degree murder and terrorism, according to Pike County District Attorney Ray Tonkin.

Michael Weinstein, one of Frein's defense attorneys, said the verdict "was not unexpected."

"The defense in this case has actually always been concentrating on the penalty phase," Weinstein said.

In Pennsylvania, the jury decides the penalty in first-degree murder cases. Frein could either receive a sentence of life in prison or the death penalty.

Read More