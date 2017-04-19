Facebook killer's mother says he 'snapped'

Story highlights Cleveland killer's mother talks about his past, recent behavior

Steve Stephens recorded killing on Facebook, shot himself during manhunt

Cleveland (CNN) The mother of Steve Stephens, who posted a video of him killing an elderly man, said her son had "snapped and turned into a whole different person."

"That is not my son," Maggie Green said Wednesday about the so-called Facebook killer.

Stephens killed himself in Pennsylvania on Tuesday as he was being chased by state troopers. He was wanted in the death of Robert Godwin, 74, over the weekend, in Cleveland.

Stephens demanded Godwin repeat the name of his former girlfriend.

"She's the reason why this is about to happen to you," Stephens said on a video posted on Facebook.

Read More