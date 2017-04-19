Facebook killer's mother says he 'snapped'

Story highlights Cleveland killer's mother, brother talk about his past, recent behavior

Steve Stephens recorded killing on Facebook, shot himself during manhunt

Cleveland (CNN) The family of the so-called Facebook killer described Steve Stephens as a man who felt he should have been more successful.

Stephens got to a point where he "snapped and turned into a whole different person," his mother said.

"That is not my son," Maggie Green said.

Green and Stephens' brother, Ricardo Green, spoke with CNN on Wednesday.

Stephens killed himself in Pennsylvania on Tuesday as he was being chased by state troopers. He was wanted in the death of Robert Godwin, 74, in Cleveland. Stephens posted video on Facebook of Godwin's death.

