Story highlights Pastor gave sermon seemingly targeting the governor and his mistress

Former governor and Rebekah Mason met in Bentley's Sunday school class

(CNN) He may be gone -- but he won't soon be forgotten.

A week after Alabama's Gov. Robert Bentley resigned from office in the wake of a yearlong sex scandal, details surrounding his affair with a married political adviser continue to emerge.

Bentley had run two successful gubernatorial campaigns as a Christian conservative and set a high moral tone. But his relationship with Rebekah Mason and charges of violating campaign finance and state ethics laws shattered that image.

In the face of looming impeachment, he pleaded guilty to two misdemeanors and -- after announcing his resignation -- said he would never seek public office again.

Bentley's plea deal also stated that he would waive all retirement benefits, perform 100 hours of community service in his capacity as a medical doctor and surrender more than $50,000 in fines, reimbursements and campaign funds.

