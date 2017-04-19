Huge iceberg towers over Canadian town

Story highlights A large iceberg is grounded off Canada's East coast

Tourists are flocking to the town of Ferryland to get pictures of the iceberg

(CNN) Canada's "Iceberg Alley" is living up to its name this spring, and tourists are flocking to the town of Ferryland to see the behemoth that has grounded just off shore.

The iceberg towers over the picturesque town, which is about an hour south of St. John's on the east coast of Newfoundland and Labrador. The Canadian Ice Service classified it as "large," which means it has a height of 151-240 feet and is between 401 and 670 feet long.

Kaelam Power went mountain biking along the coast on Tuesday and paused to take pictures of the iceberg.

"It's quite powerful to see," he said. "You hear the waves crashing against the water line. From time to time, you may hear a cracking or banging sound.

Photographer Jody Martin braved the crowds on Easter Sunday to see the iceberg.