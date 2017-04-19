Balenciaga's $2,145 bag is just like Ikea's 99 cent tote

Story highlights Couture brand Balenciaga has released a $2,145 blue tote bag

It looks very similar to Ikea's plastic shopping tote

(CNN) Ikea's iconic 99 cent bag has gotten a high-fashion upgrade courtesy of Balenciaga.

The couture brand has come out with a bag that looks eerily similar to everyone's favorite crinkly Ikea tote bag. They're both neon blue, have the exact same construction, and seem to be bigger on the inside, like Doctor Who's TARDIS.

HAHAHAHAHA Balenciaga Is Selling the Ikea Tote for $2,145: https://t.co/BemTr6ttw4 via @TeenVogue pic.twitter.com/FvO3ag9EKa — Thuy Ong 🥞 (@ThuyOng) April 19, 2017

When you look at them side by side, there's only one major difference: price. Ikea's "Frakta" bag -- made of recyclable plastic -- costs 99 cents. Balenciaga's "glazed leather" and gold-stamped creation (standing in for yellow nylon straps) clocks in at $2,145.

Who wore it better? Balenciaga or IKEA? pic.twitter.com/LCB9Qri2xN — Mikael Pawlo (@mpawlo) April 18, 2017

In the age of high-fashion brands recreating cheap favorites -- Vetements' recreations of Hanes T-shirts for $740, for example -- Balenciaga may just be jumping on the bandwagon. It hasn't publicly responded to the controversy, so we can't be sure.