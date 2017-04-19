Serena Williams is pregnant

Story highlights Tennis great posted a photo on Snapchat along with a caption that read "20 weeks"

She had withdrawn from playing in March -- citing a knee injury

(CNN) Serena Williams just shut down anyone who considers women "the weaker sex."

A spokesperson for the tennis player has confirmed that she and fiancé Alexis Ohanian are expecting their first child. "I'm happy to confirm Serena is expecting a baby this fall," Williams' spokesperson told CNN in a statement.

The news broke Wednesday after Williams offered up a side profile shot of herself in a yellow swimsuit with a caption that read "20 weeks" in a Snapchat posting that quickly disappeared.

But not before a screen shot was taken and sent around the Web.

That means Williams was pregnant when she won the Australian Open in January, further adding to her reputation as one of the greatest athletes of all time.