Serena Williams is pregnant

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Updated 3:27 AM ET, Thu April 20, 2017

    Photo prompts Serena Williams pregnancy rumors

  • Tennis great posted a photo on Snapchat along with a caption that read "20 weeks"
  • She had withdrawn from playing in March -- citing a knee injury

(CNN)Serena Williams just shut down anyone who considers women "the weaker sex."

A spokesperson for the tennis player has confirmed that she and fiancé Alexis Ohanian are expecting their first child. "I'm happy to confirm Serena is expecting a baby this fall," Williams' spokesperson told CNN in a statement.
The news broke Wednesday after Williams offered up a side profile shot of herself in a yellow swimsuit with a caption that read "20 weeks" in a Snapchat posting that quickly disappeared.
    But not before a screen shot was taken and sent around the Web.
    That means Williams was pregnant when she won the Australian Open in January, further adding to her reputation as one of the greatest athletes of all time.
    After deleting the Snapchat post, there was speculation as to whether Williams was just playing with fans -- even as good wishes flowed in from fellow celebrities and US Open Tennis.
    The world renowned athlete has clearly taken some lessons in keeping secrets from her BFF Beyonce. In February, the superstar singer posted a photo with her baby bump on Instagram to announce the news.
    Game, set, match. Tennis star Serena Williams revealed in April that she and Alexis Ohanian are expecting their first child. The couple announced their engagement in December.
    Game, set, match. Tennis star Serena Williams revealed in April that she and Alexis Ohanian are expecting their first child. The couple announced their engagement in December.
    Married reality stars Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt announced in April that they are expecting their first child in October 2017.
    Married reality stars Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt announced in April that they are expecting their first child in October 2017.
    Brittany Bell and Nick Cannon welcomed son Golden &quot;Sagon&quot; Cannon om February 21. Cannon announced the birth on his &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.instagram.com/p/BQ0uJLHFPIs/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Instagram account. &lt;/a&gt;
    Brittany Bell and Nick Cannon welcomed son Golden "Sagon" Cannon om February 21. Cannon announced the birth on his Instagram account.
    George and Amal Clooney are expecting twins. Matt Damon, the actor&#39;s friend and co-star in the &quot;Ocean&#39;s&quot; series, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/02/09/entertainment/george-clooney-amal-clooney-twins/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;confirmed the news&lt;/a&gt;. These are the first children for the couple, who married in 2014.
    George and Amal Clooney are expecting twins. Matt Damon, the actor's friend and co-star in the "Ocean's" series, confirmed the news. These are the first children for the couple, who married in 2014.
    Rapper Jay Z and singer Beyoncé, seen here with daughter Blue Ivy Carter in 2014, are adding to their family. The singer &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.instagram.com/p/BP-rXUGBPJa/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;announced on Instagram&lt;/a&gt; she is pregnant with twins.
    Rapper Jay Z and singer Beyoncé, seen here with daughter Blue Ivy Carter in 2014, are adding to their family. The singer announced on Instagram she is pregnant with twins.
    &quot;Wonder Woman&quot; star Gal Gadot and husband Yaron Versano announced via Instagram in November that they are pregnant with their second child.
    "Wonder Woman" star Gal Gadot and husband Yaron Versano announced via Instagram in November that they are pregnant with their second child.
    Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and singer Ciara announced in October 2016 they were expecting their first child. The couple married in July 2016, and Ciara has a son from a previous relationship with rapper Future.
    Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and singer Ciara announced in October 2016 they were expecting their first child. The couple married in July 2016, and Ciara has a son from a previous relationship with rapper Future.
    Tori Spelling and husband Dean McDermott announced in October that they are expecting baby No. 5. The new little one will join the couple&#39;s other children: Liam, 9, Stella, 8, Hattie, 5, and Finn, 4.
    Tori Spelling and husband Dean McDermott announced in October that they are expecting baby No. 5. The new little one will join the couple's other children: Liam, 9, Stella, 8, Hattie, 5, and Finn, 4.
    Singer Kelly Clarkson gave birth to son Remington Alexander Blackstock on April 12.
    Singer Kelly Clarkson gave birth to son Remington Alexander Blackstock on April 12.
    Fans were surprised to learn in December that Williams was engaged to Ohanian, Reddit's co-founder, since they had kept their romance out of the spotlight.
    Serena Williams engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian
    Williams announced their impending nuptials on Reddit, and Ohanian doubled down on his Facebook page, linking to her Reddit post and adding, "She said yes."
    News of a little one immediately sent Twitter into a tizzy about Williams, given that good friend Beyonce is pregnant with twins.
    With 23 Grand Slam wins, Williams holds the record for the most by a player in the Open Era.
    In March, she withdrew from the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, California, and the Miami Open, citing a knee injury.

    CNN's Laurie Segall and Jill Martin contributed to this report