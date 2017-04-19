Serena Williams shows but doesn't tell any baby news

Story highlights Tennis great posts a photo on Snaphat that has fans speculating she's pregnant

She withdrew from playing in March, citing a knee injury

(CNN) Serena Williams just served the Internet.

One of the world's most famous tennis players sparked speculation Wednesday she is expecting her first child.

Williams offered up a side profile shot of herself in a yellow swimsuit with a caption that read "20 weeks" in a Snapchat posting that quickly disappeared.

But not before a screen shot was taken and sent around the Web.

The Women's Tennis Association Tour then posted something about it, and well wishes flowed in from the likes of fellow celebs and the US Open.