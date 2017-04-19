Is Serena Williams pregnant?

Story highlights Williams posted what appears to be a pregnancy pic on Snaphat

She withdrew from playing in March citing a knee injury

(CNN) Serena Williams just served the internet.

One of the world's most famous tennis players sparked speculation Wednesday that she is expecting her first child.

Williams offered up a side profile shot of herself in a yellow swimsuit with a caption that read "20 weeks" in a Snapchat posting that disappeared quickly.

But not before it was screen-shot and sent around the web.

If it's true, the athlete has clearly taken some lessons in secret-keeping from her BFF Beyonce. The superstar singer posted a photo with her baby bump on Instagram in February to announce the joyful news.

