Michael Phelps: It's a "joke" dopers were able to compete again

Story highlights Michael Phelps calls for clampdown on dopers

Most decorated Olympian not sure he competed against clean field

Phelps rules out a return for Tokyo 2020

(CNN) The most decorated Olympian of all time thinks it is a "joke" athletes who were banned for doping could still compete against him in major finals.

Michael Phelps, who won a record 23 gold medals in an astonishing career, wants swimmers who use banned substances to be thrown out of the sport for good.

The 31-year-old recently told a US congressional hearing on improving anti-doping measures "the time to act is now." And he reiterated that stance when speaking to CNN's Coy Wire.

"There were people who had tested positive not once but twice who were able to compete and that's a joke," he said.

