Sources: WH looking to revive Obamacare repeal before 100-day deadline

"It's just a total trust gap. As soon as we solve that, we can have a vote," a source said

(CNN) Two sources close to the health care legislative process tell CNN the White House is exploring whether to take one more stab at repealing and replacing Obamacare before President Donald Trump hits the key milestone of 100 days in office late next week.

The renewed effort comes as Congress returns from recess next week and as the Trump administration is fielding questions about its legislative accomplishments during its first 100 days in office.

"I don't think it's impossible to think we'll have a vote," a senior administration official said optimistically. But the official cautioned that some GOP House members are still at odds over some of the bill's sticking points.

"I don't think it's having to rewrite the bill. It's just a total trust gap. As soon as we solve that, we can have a vote," the official said.

Trump himself was confident about the chances of Congress passing a health bill Tuesday in Wisconsin, telling CNN affiliate WTMJ : "We are going to have a big win soon, because we are going to have health care and that's gonna happen. And there was no lose with health care, this is just a constant negotiation and the plan is getting better and better all the time."

