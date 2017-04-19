Sources: WH looking to revive Obamacare repeal before 100-day deadline

Story highlights House Republicans pulled legislation to repeal and replace Obamacare last month

"It's just a total trust gap. As soon as we solve that, we can have a vote"

(CNN) Two sources close to the health care legislative process tell CNN the White House is exploring whether to take one more stab at repealing and replacing Obamacare before President Donald Trump hits the key milestone of 100 days in office late next week.

The renewed effort comes as Congress returns from recess next week and as the Trump administration is fielding questions about its legislative accomplishments during its first 100 days in office.

"I don't think it's impossible to think we'll have a vote," a senior administration official said optimistically. But the official cautioned that some GOP House members are still at odds over some of the bill's sticking points.

"I don't think it's having to rewrite the bill. It's just a total trust gap. As soon as we solve that, we can have a vote," the official said.

But the White House's timeline may be too optimistic, another source said.

