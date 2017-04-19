Tom Brady skipping WH visit, citing 'family matters'

Washington (CNN) New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady won't accompany his teammates to the White House Wednesday, where the Super Bowl champions are set to be honored by President Donald Trump.

Brady cited "personal family matters" as his reason for skipping the ceremony.

CNN has reached out to both the Patriots and the White House for comment.

Brady's decision to skip comes after several members of the Super Bowl-winning team -- including defensive end Chris Long, running back LeGarrette Blount, defensive tackle Alan Branch, linebacker Dont'a Hightower, defensive back Devin McCourty and tight end Martellus Bennett -- announced that they won't be visiting the White House. Several players explicitly cited their opposition to Trump as their reason for not attending.

While Super Bowl champions have skipped the White House visit in recent years -- including Brady, who cited scheduling conflicts in 2015 -- all eyes were on the Patriots this year, who are in a particularity notable position because they have been linked to Trump in the past.

The President is a big fan and a friend of Brady's. Trump also has been close over the years with Patriots owner Bob Kraft and head coach Bill Belichick.