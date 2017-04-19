Accuser in Seattle mayor sex abuse lawsuit reveals identity

Story highlights Delvonn Heckard, 46, claims Mayor Ed Murray abused him when Heckard was 15

Mayor Murray: "To be on the receiving end of such untrue allegations is very painful for me"

(CNN) A man accusing Seattle Mayor Ed Murray of sexually abusing him about 30 years ago has revealed his identity.

Under the pseudonym "D.H.," Delvonn Heckard, 46, filed a lawsuit against Murray earlier this month claiming he was "repeatedly raped" when he was a 15-year-old boy by Murray, who was 32 at the time. Heckard claimed Murray also paid him for sexual acts.

Heckard's attorney, Lincoln Beauregard, sent a letter to Murray's attorney this week revealing his client's full name.

"I can state categorically that I have never had a sexual relationship with this individual Delvonn Heckard, of any kind or at any time," Murray responded in a statement made through his spokesman Jeff Reading. He added, "I just learned Heckard's name this morning and can say that his name is not familiar to me."

The complaint also alleges that Heckard was not the only child abused by the mayor. "On at least one occasion, D.H. was at Mr. Murray's home when another apparently under aged boy was at the apartment. D.H. was of the understanding that Mr. Murray was having sex with the other boy for money at the same time," the complaint reads.

