EPA head visits community famous for lead contamination

Story highlights East Chicago, Indiana is the first superfund site EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt has visited

It was listed on the "National Priorities List" of the worst contaminated hazardous waste sites in 2009

(CNN) Environmentalists say USS Lead Superfund in East Chicago, Indiana, is the poster child of environmental injustice.

The people who live there are at risk of lead contamination at every turn. It's in their drinking water and it's in their soil. More than one thousand people were forced to evacuate, according to Debbie Chizewer at Northwestern Law School, who has worked very closely with the affected residents. A local school was shut down and a public housing complex was also evacuated after soil tests showed lead and arsenic contamination levels 228 times the amount the Environmental Protection Agency considers potentially hazardous to children.

It was the first superfund site EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt has visited -- making a trip there Wednesday -- and the agency said he was the first administrator to visit this particular site. Pruitt visited "to discuss cleanup and hear directly from East Chicago residents affected by contamination in their community," the agency said in a press release.

At a press conference, local officials praised Pruitt for visiting the site.

The community is what's a called a legacy contamination site. It was listed on the "National Priorities List" of the worst contaminated hazardous waste sites in the country in 2009. The site includes part of the former USS Lead facility along with nearby commercial, municipal and residential areas, including the West Calumet public housing complex.

Read More