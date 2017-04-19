Progressives see reason for optimism after near-win in Georgia

Story highlights Liberals argue Tuesday's results are more evidence of an expanded House battlefield in 2018

The special election had a strong Democrat but he couldn't clear a 50% threshold

Atlanta (CNN) Democrat Jon Ossoff's progressive grassroots-fueled campaign will fall just short of the 50% he needed to avoid a runoff, CNN projected early Wednesday morning, in a closely watched special election for a House seat in reliably Republican Georgia.

But even though their potential psychic victory has been muted somewhat, the left is still calling the result -- one that leaves Ossoff with momentum headed into a June 20 runoff against Republican Karen Handel -- a win.

Their argument: Tuesday's results are more evidence of an expanded House battlefield in 2018, and it suggests what once looked like a disastrous Senate map -- with 10 Democratic senators up for re-election in states Trump won -- now isn't necessarily so bad.

The endorsement of Daily Kos was what catapulted Ossoff into an online fundraising juggernaut who would haul in $8.3 million in 2017's first quarter. Here's what Daily Kos founder Markos Moulitsas emailed CNN on Tuesday night:

"To me what's amazing is that we continue to see this level shift across the country, a 20-point swing, that puts about 123 Republican seats potentially in play. At that point, very little is off the map, and getting the 24 seats we need to take back the House is suddenly a real possibility, GOP gerrymander or not. It also potentially puts the Senate in play, while certainly protecting our endangered red-state incumbents. All of this, and we're still in Trump's supposed 'honeymoon' period!"

