Pence avoids direct answer on North Korea sabotage

Washington (CNN) Vice President Mike Pence avoided a direct answer when asked if the US used any cyber or electronic technology to sabotage Sunday's North Korean missile test. But his response went beyond offering a simple "no comment," as he made it very clear that the US recognized that the launch failed, and failed almost immediately.

Speculation that the US may have used cyber capabilities to thwart the North Korean missile test comes at a time of escalating rhetoric between the two nations.

Tensions flared recently ahead of a key North Korean holiday and amid analysts' assessments that the country's sixth nuclear test could be in the works.

While the nuclear test has yet to happen, Pence pushed the theme of tough talk after Sunday's failed missile launch.

"I really can't comment on the electronic and technical capabilities of our military," Pence told CNN's Dana Bash aboard the USS Ronald Reagan in Japan. "What I can say is that it failed. It was one more provocation by a regime that continues to flout the use of -- and it's got to come to an end."

