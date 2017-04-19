The Patriots go to Washington -- some of them, at least

Washington (CNN) In photos posted to social media Wednesday, the New England Patriots' turnout at the White House this year seemed to be noticeably smaller than in 2015, when the team last visited the executive residence.

Though many of the Super Bowl champions also skipped the White House visit in past years (including Brady, who was not in attendance in 2015), the Patriots' earlier connections to Trump meant particular scrutiny this time around.

The President, who identifies as a friend and fan of Brady's, also has ties to Patriots owner Bob Kraft and head coach Bill Belichick.

Just one day before the general election, Trump announced that Brady and Belichick supported his campaign -- though Brady's wife Gisele Bundchen later denied that he was a supporter.