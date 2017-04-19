Patriots' visit to the White House is a GIFt to the internet

(CNN) New England Patriots, you just won the Super Bowl. What are you going to do next? You're going to the White House (two months from now and after you visit Disney)!

Yes, indeed, the NFL team celebrated its February win over the Atlanta Falcons with President Donald Trump at the White House on Wednesday. It is a tradition for champions of major sports to visit the commander in chief.

While several high-profile members of the team, including quarterback Tom Brady, were not in attendance , the day was still worth watching.

First, tight end Rob Gronkowski offered to help press secretary Sean Spicer with his daily briefing. Spicer declined the offer.

Later, Trump welcomed the entire team on the South Lawn. As is typical, the first row of athletes were standing at ground level behind the presentation platform, making the speakers look like giants.

