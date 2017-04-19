Navy, Marines prohibit sharing nude photos without consent

Story highlights The announcement comes in the wake of the Marines United photo scandal

The Navy and Marines both issued amendments to their conduct regulations

Washington (CNN) The US Navy and Marine Corps on Wednesday officially barred service members from distributing nude photos without the consent of the individual depicted.

Both military branches issued amendments to their conduct regulations to specifically prohibit the nonconsensual or wrongful distribution of an "intimate image."

The regulation is the equivalent of an order and can be enforced by a military court.

The announcement comes in the wake of the Marines United photo scandal that rocked all four branches of the US military last month.

The branches are all looking into the posting of nude photos of what appear to be female service members on various websites, a Pentagon official told CNN last month.

Read More