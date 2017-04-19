Pence confident health care legislation will pass

Story highlights "The President is determined to keep our promise," Pence said

Approval ratings for Trump's performance are at record lows, many polls show

(CNN) Vice President Mike Pence acknowledged Wednesday that some of the Trump administration's promises have not yet come to fruition, but he is confident that efforts to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act will be fruitful.

"The President is determined to keep our promise and I'm very confident that in the days ahead, we're going to see the Congress come together and we're going to take that important first step to repeal and replace Obamacare with the kind of health care plan President Trump has envisioned," he told CNN's Dana Bash in an exclusive interview Wednesday.

Pence said he considers the first 100 days a success, pointing to the administration's efforts to expand jobs and its ability to get Justice Neil Gorsuch confirmed to the Supreme Court.

"I think at the 100-day marker, the American people are going to conclude what I have concluded: President (Donald) Trump is off to a great start. The best is yet to come," he said.

Trump attracted significant criticism from some in his own base for his about-face on Syria. But Pence said forcefully responding to chemical attacks from President Bashar al-Assad's regime was the correct thing to do.

