Science march's political overtones spark debate

(CNN) A march aimed at promoting scientific-based public policy in the Trump era is raising questions about the appropriateness of mixing science with politics.

The "March for Science" -- whose beginnings reflect the viral birth of the Women's March on Washington -- occurs this Earth Day. It will be comprised of scientists and their supporters, and largely grew out of opposition to President Donald Trump's environmental and energy policies.

The event's website bills itself as "the first step of a global movement to defend the vital role science plays in our health, safety, economies and governments."

Clearly aware of the potential criticism, the march's website addresses the issue: "The march is explicitly a political movement, aimed at holding leaders in politics and science accountable," though it stresses that it is intended to be non-partisan.

The main rally occurs Saturday on the National Mall and will feature luminaries such as Bill Nye the Science Guy as well as Dr. Mona Hanna-Attish, who helped bring national attention to the Flint water crisis.

