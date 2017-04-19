GOP Sen. Susan Collins: Deporting 'DREAMer' contradicts Trump's own policy

Story highlights "I'm troubled by it," Collins said.

"It does seem to contradict the President's own policy," Collins added.

(CNN) Maine Sen. Susan Collins said Wednesday that the deportation of a 23-year-old man alleged to have had protected status in the US contradicts President Donald Trump's own stated policy on the issue.

Collins made the comments after being asked on the "George Hale Ric Tyler Show" on WVOM Maine radio about the February deportation of Juan Manuel Montes Bojorquez, who was protected under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, according to his lawyers. The Department of Homeland Security claims that Montes' status expired in 2015.

After saying that she was troubled by the deportation, Collins went on to add that based on her understanding of Trump's views, they agreed on the issue of DREAMers.

"I'm troubled by it," Collins said. "It seems to me that if a child is brought here by his parents that that child really didn't have any say in the decision to come here. I don't support illegal immigration. But that isn't the child's fault. And as I understand the details of yesterday's deportation, this individual who's in his 20s now, was brought here when he was 9 years old. And it is his parents who were at fault, not him."

She went on to say, "But it does seem to contradict the President's own policy because he too has expressed sympathy for children who were brought here and have grown up here and in some cases know no other language, know no other country, they really will be lost when they're deported. And that does trouble me. And it troubles the president. The President made pretty clear that he was sympathetic to that group of individuals."

