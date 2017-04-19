Georgia GOP congressional hopeful: I want Trump's help

Story highlights "It is all hands on deck for us," she said

Trump only won the district by one percentage point in the 2016 presidential election

(CNN) Georgia's runoff Republican isn't running away from President Donald Trump.

"I would hope so," Karen Handel said when CNN's Alisyn Camerota asked if the former Georgia secretary of state believes Trump will visit the district to campaign for her ahead of a June runoff election for Georgia's 6th Congressional District

Democrat Jon Ossoff came within two percentage points Tuesday of winning the seat outright in a race widely viewed as a referendum on the President's popularity. If Ossoff had crossed the 50 percent threshold, then he would have avoided a runoff and already be on his way to Congress.

Eleven GOP candidates competed against one another in the 18-person field, but Handel hopes they will now all rally behind her.

"It is all hands on deck for us," she said. "We know what is at stake here and I don't think that this is about any one person. We all have to rise above it, that it is about the district that has a long legacy of Republican leadership."

