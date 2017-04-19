Jon Ossoff doesn't live in his district. That might be a problem.

Story highlights Republican Karen Handel will make residency the central issue of the runoff

Federal laws says Members of Congress only need to live in the state they represent

Washington (CNN) Democrat Jon Ossoff very nearly won the special election to replace Department of Health and Human Services Director Tom Price on Tuesday night, coming within a point and a half of the 50 percent he needed to claim the district outright.

But, he came up short. Which means that he and second place finisher Karen Handel (R) will spend the next two months bashing each others brains out -- figuratively speaking -- in advance of the June 11 runoff.

And Handel seems to have already decided what her main attack on Ossoff wil be: He's not really from here.

"The people of this district want a congressman that they know, that they trust, someone who has a real track record," Handel told "New Day" Wednesday morning. "They're not interested in someone who doesn't even live in the district, someone who has a really thin resume and very lacking in experience."

He doesn't even live in the district! How could he possibly represent us!

