Poll: Most say Ivanka, Jared's White House roles are inappropriate

(CNN) Fewer voters have unfavorable opinions of the first family than President Donald Trump, but a majority disapprove of the adviser roles of Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, according to a Quinnipiac University poll of registered voters published Wednesday.

Ivanka Trump recently assumed an official role in her father's administration. She moved into a West Wing office and obtained a security clearance in late March.

About 53% of respondents said the first daughter playing a significant role in the White House is not appropriate, compared with 36% who said it was appropriate and 10% who did not have an opinion.

Kushner, her husband, also has a broad portfolio within the West Wing, where he has an influential purview over a range of foreign and domestic policy issues. He is heading up the Office of American Innovation, a new White House office aimed at reforming the federal government through private-sector solutions.

About 53% said his role was not appropriate, compared to 32% of respondents who said it was appropriate and 15% who did not know.

