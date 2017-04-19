Breaking News

Patriots player crashes White House press briefing

By Eleanor Mueller, CNN

Updated 2:28 PM ET, Wed April 19, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

NFL star crashes White House briefing
NFL star crashes White House briefing

    JUST WATCHED

    NFL star crashes White House briefing

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

NFL star crashes White House briefing 00:46

Story highlights

  • The Patriots' Rob Gronkowski popped into the White House press briefing to offer help
  • The team was at the White House to meet with the President to celebrate their Super Bowl win

Washington (CNN)New England Patriots tight-end Rob Gronkowski made a surprise appearance at the White House press briefing Wednesday.

While White House press secretary Sean Spicer was answering a question from a reporter, the football player poked his head around a corner to lend a hand.
"Sean, need some help?" Gronkowski asked, prompting laughter from the journalists.
    "I think I got this," Spicer replied.
    "You sure?" Gronkowski pressed.
    Read More
    "Maybe," Spicer joked.
    The surprise visit came shortly after the Patriots' arrival at the White House, where the team was scheduled to meet President Donald Trump in celebration of their 2017 Super Bowl win.
    After Gronkowski left the room, Spicer -- who is a Patriots fan -- laughed for a moment before regaining his composure.
    "Alright, that was cool," Spicer said. "How do you follow that?"
    RELATED: Tom Brady skipping WH visit, citing "family matters"