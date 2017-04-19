Patriots player crashes White House press briefing

Story highlights The Patriots' Rob Gronkowski popped into the White House press briefing to offer help

The team was at the White House to meet with the President to celebrate their Super Bowl win

Washington (CNN) New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski made a surprise appearance at the White House press briefing Wednesday.

While White House press secretary Sean Spicer was answering a question from a reporter, the football player poked his head around a corner to lend a hand.

ICYMI: @RobGronkowski casually shows up at the WH press briefing. pic.twitter.com/qjsy7M2Bde — Brenna Williams (@brennawilliams) April 19, 2017

"Sean, need some help?" Gronkowski asked, prompting laughter from the journalists.

"I think I got this," Spicer replied.

"You sure?" Gronkowski pressed.

