Democrats needed a win. They didn't get one in Georgia.

Democrats are desperately looking for a win after losses last year

(CNN) For the second time in a week, Republicans dodged a potential political cataclysm.

Last Tuesday it was a special election in Kansas where the Republican candidate did just enough to win. This Tuesday it was another special election -- this one in suburban Atlanta -- where a slew of GOP candidates managed to keep Democrat Jon Ossoff just under 50%, forcing a June runoff.

An Ossoff victory, which nearly came to pass despite the long Republican tradition in the district, would have sent even marginally vulnerable House Republicans into a panic that the unpopularity of President Donald Trump could bring the down next November.

"This race is absolutely and entirely a referendum on President Trump," said one Republican consultant granted anonymity to speak candidly about the contest. "Every single vote Jon Ossoff receives is a rebuke of Trump from within GA-06."

Sensing opportunity, national Democrats flooded the race with money -- Ossoff raised an eye-popping $8.3 million over the last three months , 95% of which came from out of the state of Georgia. That massive influx of cash, coupled with a lack of any other serious Democrats in the race and a disdain among many Republicans in the district for Trump's in-your-face style, made for a surprising opportunity for Democrats in the south -- a region where the party has been decimated over the last decade.

