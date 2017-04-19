EPA chief: Agency to reconsider methane emissions rule

Story highlights
- The agency is also placing a 90-day stay on oil and gas companies complying with the rule
- Last month, President Donald Trump asked the agency to review several rules
Washington (CNN)Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt has told oil and gas industry leaders that the agency will reconsider its methane emissions rule following a petition from industry leaders, a move decried by environmentalists.
The move will reconsider an Obama-era regulation meant to curb methane emissions from new oil and gas wells. The ultimate purpose of the rule was reducing the US impact on climate change.
During the "reconsideration process," the agency is placing a 90-day stay on oil and gas companies compliance on the rule, which was one of several rules President Donald Trump asked the EPA to review in an executive order last month.
Pruitt informed the oil and gas industry of the move in a letter Wednesday to the American Petroleum Institute, the Texas Oil and Gas Association, among others.
"EPA is continuing to follow through with President Trump's energy independence executive order," Pruitt said in a statement. "American businesses should have the opportunity to review new requirements, assess economic impacts and report back, before those new requirements are finalized."
Pruitt notes that as part of the process, the EPA will also provide an opportunity for notice and a public comment period on the issues raised in the industry petitions.
Environmentalists and scientists have vocally disputed the administration's aim to roll back the Obama-era rules.
Responding to the methane gas rule delay, one environmental group decried Pruitt for "listening to powerful industry voices rather than the evidence."
"Methane is an incredibly potent greenhouse gas, and the scale of methane emissions from oil and gas production is enormous," said Michelle Robinson, director of the clean vehicles program at the Union of Concerned Scientists. "There are proven, low-cost ways to capture methane instead of letting it pollute our air, and the last administration put in place standards to make sure we do just that. It makes no sense for Administrator Pruitt to put those rules at risk."
The EPA's move to delay the methane rule is one of a string of "reconsiderations," or delays on Obama-era regulations recently enacted by the Trump administration.
Trump issued another executive order in early March asking the EPA to repeal and replace the Clean Water Rule, also known as the Waters of the US rule.
Last month, Pruitt delayed the implementation of a chemical storage rule that aimed to tighten safety requirements for companies. The regulation was crafted following a 2013 fertilizer plant explosion in Texas that killed 15 people.
A group of scientists recently filed a motion against industry leader attempts to put additional delays on that rule.