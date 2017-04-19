EPA chief: Agency to reconsider methane emissions rule

Story highlights The agency is also placing a 90-day stay on oil and gas companies complying with the rule

Last month, President Donald Trump asked the agency to review several rules

Washington (CNN) Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt has told oil and gas industry leaders that the agency will reconsider its methane emissions rule following a petition from industry leaders, a move decried by environmentalists.

The move will reconsider an Obama-era regulation meant to curb methane emissions from new oil and gas wells. The ultimate purpose of the rule was reducing the US impact on climate change.

During the "reconsideration process," the agency is placing a 90-day stay on oil and gas companies compliance on the rule, which was one of several rules President Donald Trump asked the EPA to review in an executive orde r last month.

Pruitt informed the oil and gas industry of the move in a letter Wednesday to the American Petroleum Institute, the Texas Oil and Gas Association, among others.

"EPA is continuing to follow through with President Trump's energy independence executive order," Pruitt said in a statement. "American businesses should have the opportunity to review new requirements, assess economic impacts and report back, before those new requirements are finalized."

