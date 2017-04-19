EPA chief: Agency to reconsider methane emissions rule

Story highlights The agency is also placing a 90-day stay on oil and gas companies complying with the rule

Last month, President Donald Trump asked the agency to review several rules

Washington (CNN) Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt has told oil and gas industry leaders that the agency will reconsider its methane emissions rule, a move likely to be decried by environmentalists.

The agency is also placing a 90-day stay on oil and gas companies complying with the rule, which was one of several President Donald Trump asked the EPA to review in an executive order last month.

Pruitt informed the oil and gas industry of the move in a letter to the American Petroleum Institute, the Texas Oil and Gas Association, among others.

"EPA is continuing to follow through with President Trump's Energy Independence Executive Order," Pruitt said in a statement on Wednesday. "American businesses should have the opportunity to review new requirements, assess economic impacts and report back, before those new requirements are finalized."