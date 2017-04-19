Sean Spicer's explanation on the Carl Vinson makes no sense

Story highlights President Trump said an armada of US ships was headed to the Korean Peninsula

But that wasn't the whole truth

(CNN) On April 12, in an interview with Fox Business Channel's Maria Bartiromo, President Trump made clear that North Korea's ongoing testing of missiles would not go without a response from the US.

"We are sending an armada. Very powerful," Trump told Bartiromo. "We have submarines. Very powerful. Far more powerful than the aircraft carrier. That, I can tell you."

Read those words carefully: "We are sending an armada."

Fast-forward to a report Tuesday in the New York Times headlined: " Aircraft Carrier Wasn't Sailing to Deter North Korea, as U.S. Suggested ." What the Times reported is that the Carl Vinson and three other ships in its group were, at the moment Trump and his administration were touting them, headed "to take part in joint exercises with the Australian Navy in the Indian Ocean, 3,500 miles southwest of the Korean Peninsula."

The communications mix-up, according to the Times, was the result of "a glitch-ridden sequence of events, from an ill-timed announcement of the deployment by the military's Pacific Command to a partially erroneous explanation by the defense secretary, Jim Mattis."

