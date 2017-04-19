Story highlights Former Rep. Aaron Schock was indicted on fraud charges last November

Attorneys for the government say that Schock's office manager voluntarily agreed to be interviewed

(CNN) Federal prosecutors are denying any misconduct in response to former Illinois Rep. Aaron Schock's claim that the FBI used one of his staff members to secretly record conversations with his staff and "steal" numerous documents from his office.

In a new 61-page court filing out late Tuesday, prosecutors reveal that the approval to record Schock came from high-level officials within the Department of Justice, including sign off from the deputy assistant attorney general at the time, and the informant was given very specific instructions about avoiding any conversations between Schock and his attorney.

Prosecutors say that Schock's office manager voluntarily agreed to be interviewed by law enforcement agents and freely shared other materials with agents.

"From the beginning of the investigation that led to his indictment, Defendant Schock has engaged in an increasingly aggressive search for some governmental misconduct claim, initially to forestall the indictment, and now to avoid the trial on the merits," attorneys for the government wrote in Tuesday's filing. "In these motions, Defendant Schock futilely attempts to manufacture claims of governmental misconduct during the course of the investigation."

CNN has reached out to Schock's lawyers for comment and have not yet received a response.

Read More