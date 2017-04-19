The real message of Fox's treatment of Bill O'Reilly

Story highlights Kara Alaimo: Fox News' long overdue firing of Bill O'Reilly over harassment too late to salvage network's reputation

Kara Alaimo, an assistant professor of public relations at Hofstra University, is the author of "Pitch, Tweet, or Engage on the Street: How to Practice Global Public Relations and Strategic Communication." She was spokeswoman for international affairs in the Treasury Department during the Obama administration. Follow her on Twitter @karaalaimo. The opinions expressed in this commentary are hers.

(CNN) On Wednesday, Fox News announced that Bill O'Reilly is fired. The decision was clearly an effort to repair its reputation after The New York Times reported on April 1 that O'Reilly and the network have paid out about $13 million to settle claims of "sexual harassment or other inappropriate behavior" by his staffers and guests.

Kara S. Alaimo

But for Fox, the public relations effort won't work. It's far too late to salvage the network's reputation by removing "The O'Reilly Factor" host now.

What could have repaired the network's image? To fire him when the allegations first came to light, rather than covering them up and paying people off. That would have demonstrated that Fox doesn't have any tolerance for the abuse of women -- no matter how powerful or lucrative the alleged perpetrator's show is to the network.

The fact is O'Reilly's program was number one in cable news . It generated more viewers and more revenue than any other program in the category, bringing in $126 million in advertising in 2015. So, Fox chose to prioritize money over morality.

The problem became a true PR nightmare for the network 18 days ago, after the Times story broke. It was especially urgent for Fox to address the problem forcefully, because it already had a reputation for tolerating sexual harassment.

