Thank women for O'Reilly's downfall

Issac Bailey: His female accusers are to thank for his downfall, but women need male allies to fight workplace sexism

Issac Bailey has been a journalist in South Carolina for two decades and was most recently the primary columnist for The Sun News in Myrtle Beach. He was a 2014 Harvard University Nieman fellow. Follow him on Twitter: @ijbailey. The views expressed are his own.

(CNN) Bill O'Reilly's brand of machismo may have earned him millions of dollars and millions of fans, but it couldn't save his career.

His two-decade reign as the host of what was routinely the highest rated show on cable television has ended because women, like so many times before, did the work men should have done long ago. These women, who had allegedly been sexually harassed by O'Reilly, led, and everyone else followed.

They came forth and finally sunk "the most powerful name in news," all the while knowing they could be publicly targeted by O'Reilly, those who worship him and those who refuse to believe that women still face sexism in the workplace.

But it shouldn't have taken this long, and it should never happen again. Unfortunately, without male allies advocating for a safer work environment, these women with whom Fox settled will not be the last victims to allege sexual harassment.

Now let us be clear. These women showed more strength than the University of Minnesota football players who were more concerned about their teammates' ability to play in a championship game than making sure a gang rape allegation was fully investigated.

