Lanhee J. Chen is the David and Diane Steffy Research Fellow at the Hoover Institution at Stanford University. He served as the policy director for Mitt Romney's 2012 presidential campaign and was a senior aide at the US Department of Health and Human Services during the George W. Bush administration. The views expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) It can be tempting to try and draw far-reaching conclusions about the 2018 midterm elections from the special election results in Georgia's 6th congressional district, where Democrat Jon Ossoff came close to winning the 50% of the vote he needed to capture the longtime conservative seat.

But those midterms are more than 19 months away and a whole lot can change between now and then. President Trump is likely to encounter additional national security challenges; congressional Republicans may by then have tackled big issues like tax reform and infrastructure spending; and the state of the country's economy may be very different than it is today.

For all of these reasons, all pundits and prognosticators should take a deep breath and realize that whatever electoral predictions they make today have a decent shot at being proven wrong when voters test them in November 2018.

In many ways, Republicans are still learning what it means to have unified control of the federal government. As Speaker Paul Ryan noted when he withdrew the Republican alternative to Obamacare in late March, there are growing pains that come with the new responsibilities that GOP officeholders have been tasked with.

To be successful in 2018, Republicans in Congress -- working with the Trump administration -- will need to work out the kinks and make progress in advancing a conservative governing agenda. And that begins with demonstrating an ability to pass a sensible replacement to the Affordable Care Act.

