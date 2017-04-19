Story highlights Evacuations resume in Syrian towns of Al-Fu'ah, Kafraya, and Zabadani

Saturday's bombing hit people who were leaving their towns

The attack killed 126 people, including 68 children, monitoring group says

(CNN) The evacuation of civilians and rebels from several besieged Syrian towns resumed on Wednesday, Syrian state media and a monitoring group reported.

The population swaps between opposition and regime-held areas had been halted after a suicide bombing ripped through a convoy of buses Saturday , killing 126 people, including 68 children, who were being evacuated as part of the same deal.

Women and children look out from a bus window.

On Wednesday morning, a convoy of buses rolled out of the pro-regime Shia villages of Al-Fu'ah and Kafraya, which have been under crippling siege for more than two years.

At least 109 of those killed in the suicide blast on Saturday were evacuees from the same government-held towns.

Syrians board a convoy of buses.

"At dawn today, at least 45 buses carrying about 3,000 people from Al-Fu'ah and Kafraya villages, in the northern and eastern suburbs of Idlib, left the two towns in the direction of the city of Aleppo, which is under the control of the [Syrian] regime," Rami Abdul Rahman, the head of the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, told CNN. "Among the evacuees are about 700 pro-Syrian regime fighters."

